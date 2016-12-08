Scholarships distributed to students

more-in

As part of the rural education development initiative by MALCO Energy Limited, Mettur, Rs. 4 lakh was distributed to 22 students as scholarships to pursue higher education.

At a function organised at MALCO school, Mettur Sub-Collector J. Meganatha Reddy and Head of Operations of MALCO Energy Limited A. Sumathi distributed the Vedanta Scholarships to students of Malco Vidyalaya, and 12 students of Ramamoorthy Nagar.

A press release from the company here has said that the company runs eight evening study centers at Mettur, to meet the need for continuous education and to reduce school drop outs.

It provided quality education to 296 rural children and supported government schools in the plant’s vicinity by distributing study materials and creating facilities there.

Mr. Meganatha Reddy asked the students to fullfill their dreams.

Parents should not make their children book worms, but nurture them as useful citizens of the country. Mrs. Sumathi said that efforts were being taken by the Vedanta group for community development particularly in areas of education.

She said that students should cultivate a passion to excel in whatever they do including studies, which can make them responsible citizen of the country.