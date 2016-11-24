Saplings planted

Chairperson of State Bank of India Arundhati Battacharya hands over loan in Coimbatore on Thursday

State Bank of India planted 9,999 saplings in 175 schools in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode, and The Nilgiris districts in the last 10 days.

The 10,000th sapling was planted by the chairman of the bank Arundhati Battacharya on the SBI premises here on Thursday. Maintenance of the saplings will be monitored and students will be recognised too for it.

According to a press release from the bank, as part of its community projects, an ambulance was donated to St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged and Destitute, located at Podanur. Further, Rs. 23,59,831 was donated to Avinashilingam Trust for setting up an Assistive Technology Lab at the university to impart training to the disabled.

Ms. Battacharya also disbursed loans to beneficiaries of Stand Up India and MUDRA schemes.

The bank has identified seven villages for adoption in Tamil Nadu and has already adopted three villages.

Speaking at a function here, Ms. Battacharya said State Bank of India is said to be a banker to every Indian. The activities here have proved that it wants to be so and is already a banker to all.