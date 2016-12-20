Roopesh moves bail plea

more-in

Suspected Maoist T. Praveen, known as Roopesh, against whom the police here have registered multiple cases, has moved a bail application in the Principal District and Sessions Judge court here on Tuesday.

He was arrested from Karumathampatty last year.

The bail plea was expected to be heard by the court on Wednesday.

The police would oppose the bail citing cases registered in different States against him.

The police have submitted the charge-sheet in the court against Roopesh, and wife P.A. Shyna.

According to the charge-sheet, the cases were registered against the couple under Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for their stay in Tirupur for close to two years.

Six sections of Indian Penal Code have been invoked against them for misusing ration cards and other identification documents of two city residents, Parvathy of Kongu Main Road, and Kanagaraj of Thilagar Nagar, whom they befriended during their stay in Tirupur, to obtain mobile SIM cards for their use.

On Tuesday, Shyna was produced before the Principal District and Sessions court. Roopesh did not turn up as he had to appear in another case in a Palakkad court in Kerala.

The case was adjourned for hearing on January 4.