Road to be widened

Widening of Burgur Ghat Road in Erode is in progress

The National Highways has started preparing an estimate for widening a 42-km stretch from Chellapalayam via Burgur to the Tamilnadu-Karnataka border to connect Kollegal.

The department has been sanctioned Rs. 40 crore for widening the stretch into an intermediate lane of 5.5 metres breadth from the existing width of just 3.75 metres that is enough for passage of just one vehicle.

According to sources, the widening of the single lane under Inter-State Connectivity Scheme will pave way for operation of public transport buses between Erode and Kollegal, since two-way movement of heavy vehicles will be possible. At present, travellers bound for Kollegal go to Chamarajanagar and board another bus there.

Though the distance to Bengaluru via Kollegal is much shorter, the route is not preferred due to the narrowness of the road to the 42 km stretch on the Tamil Nadu side.

Tourist movements along the Burgur Ghat Road route will pick up once the road is widened.

Meanwhile, the State Highways is into the process of strengthening the sides of the road curves with concrete reinforcement to improve manoeuvrability of vehicles.