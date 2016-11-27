Release water from reservoirs: farmers

more-in

Farmers on Friday made a fervent plea to the district administration to secure water from hydel reservoirs in The Nilgiris for special wetting of crops in the old and new ayacuts.

Farmers put forth the common plea during the monthly grievances redress meeting in the backdrop of severe drought conditions forcing two turmeric cultivators in Kodumudi block to commit suicide in recent weeks.

While the farmers argued that there was scope for the district administration to prevail upon the State Government to release up to 6.7 tmc from the hydel reservoirs to save banana, tapioca, turmeric, sugarcane and paddy crops in thousands of acres, District Collector S. Prabakar who chaired the meeting said it was not possible since the storage in the dams was the source of drinking water for The Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. He, however, informed that the government has been sounded of immediate requirement of 2 tmc water.

PWD officials said the special wetting in the old and new ayacut altogether accounting for nearly 1.5 lakh acres will require 5.3 tmc: 1.3 tmc for Thadapalli-Arakankottai canals, 1 tmc for Kalingarayan canal, and 3 tmc for Lower Bhavani Project canal, and that with the current storage of just 3.4 tmc, it was impossible to release water for special wetting. The inflow at present was just 110 cusecs as against 3,600 cusecs at the same time last year.

According to the officials, 3.3 tmc water is required for meeting drinking water needs in the district till April next year, and that 1.5 tmc will have to be necessarily be retained in the reservoir.

Farmers urged the district administration for getting Erode declared as drought-affected so as to secure compensation for the drying crops. They also wanted the district administration to speedily secure pending dues for cane farmers from Sakthi Sugar mills for amelioration during the drought situation.

The speakers representing interests of old and new ayacuts came around to agreeing that the issue must not be allowed to be politicised and that constructive cooperation must be extended to the district administration for taking pragmatic steps.

They emphasised on the need for the authorities to highlight requirement of funds in excess of Rs. 50 crores for broadbasing drip-irrigation. The existing allocation of Rs. 32 crore would not suffice, speakers pointed out.

The Collector said the cause for diminished accrual of water in the Bhavani Sagar reservoir from water bodies in The Nilgiris was being determined and that steps have been taken to check theft of water after its release from Bhavani Sagar reservoir into Bhavani river and LBP canal.

As for the plea made for compensation to the families of two farmers who had committed suicide and a government job to a dependent, the Collector explained that though there was no provision in the law for paying compensation in suicide cases, and for sanctioning government jobs, the district administration had recommended the cases to the government.