Rally held to create awareness on cancer

The NCC cadets of both the junior and senior division attached to the 11 (Tamil Nadu ) Signal Company NCC took out a cancer awareness rally in the city on Thursday in connection with the NCC Day celebrations.

The event was brought up by the NCC unit of the Little Flower Higher Secondary School and the 11 (Tamil Nadu) Signal Company NCC.

R. Shankar of Department of Preventive Medicine of the V. M. K. V. Medical College, Lt. Col. V. K. K. Panicker, Officer Commanding, 11 (Tamil Nadu) Signal Company NCC, Fr. K. John Joseph, headmast of the Little Flower Higher Secondary School, flagged off the rally from Little Flower School.

The NCC cadets of Little Flower HSS, Pavadi Boys HSS, A. N. Mangalam St. Mary's HSS, Suramangalam NS HSS, Sona College of Technology, TPT College and V. M. K. V. Engineering College, carrying placards and banners with cancer awareness slogans marched through Car streets, Rajiv Gandhi street, Tamil Sangam, Rajaram nagar, Sankar nagar, before returning to the school.