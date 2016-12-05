Rally against female infanticide

more-in

A rally was organised here on Sunday to create an awareness among the people against female infanticide. Students, doctors and the general public participated.

It was organised by the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) and Rotary Club Namakkal.

About 500 school and college students, 50 doctors and the general public participated in the rally that began from the District Government Headquarters Hospital and passed through Park Road before culminating at the hospital.

Participants wanted the parents to bring up their girl child without any discrimination and enable them to be part of society. They said that sex determination was a punishable offence, and wanted the departments concerned to take stringent action against the violators under the Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (Prevention of Sex Selection) Act. They wanted awareness programmes on female infanticide be held in all the villages in the district.

The rally gained significance as recently five scan centres in the town were sealed for violating the norms.