Pune Biennale to explore identity and self

Pune: The third edition of the Pune Biennale, which aims to showcase the city as a cultural melting pot, will focus on the theme ‘Identity and Self’.

The event, which will stretch over three weeks from January 5 to January 29 next year, will address this theme through public displays, art installations, workshops, dialogues and seminars.

The Biennale seeks to explore the paradox of a city aspiring to a global standard of life, while struggling to retain its traditional heritage. Kiran Shinde, founder-director, Pune Biennale, said, “The city, with its rapidly burgeoning populace, has witnessed massive migration in recent times by students, professionals and those on the margins aspiring to a better life. These people come from other parts of India and other countries, and their movement implies a struggle for co-habitation.”

The project will take place on the city’s Jangli Maharaj Road over seven locations, including parks, bridges and schools. More than ten galleries will showcase local talent under this platform.

According to Dr. Shinde, “Around 300 artists of national and international repute are set to thrall spectators by showcasing cutting-edge contemporary artworks in projects specifically designed for engaging with the local community.”

The main show of the 2017 Biennale, Habit-co-Habit, is being curated by Mumbai-based art historian Zasha Colah and Italian art critic Luca Cerizza. “Their work as conceptual artists has been very impressive and we are glad to have them curate the flagship exhibition project of the Biennale,” Dr. Shinde said. “A group of international and regional artists, through various visual mediums, will reflect on topics such as migration, cohabitation, adaptation and assimilation.”

The participatory project Moving Art Spaces, which features shipping containers in an art gallery, will include a show titled Migration and Minorities and will explore the theme through photography, films, poetry and graffiti art. The show is being curated by Bina Sarkar Ellias, curator and editor of the global arts journal International Gallerie.

Other participatory projects will include Young Expressions, a project to trace what the youth in the country think about fine art. In another project titled My city, my art, participants can choose a street with some nostalgic connection and suggest how it should appear today.