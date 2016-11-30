Proposal to shift Goods Shed out of city in standstill

more-in

There has not been any progress so far in the proposal of the district administration for shifting the Railways Goods Shed from the city limits to the vicinity of either Perundurai or Ingur railway stations.

While espousing the idea, the district administration had even expressed readiness to provide land for the purpose in any of the proposed location. "But, we have not yet received any formal proposal from the Erode district administration," said Divisional Railway Manager Hari Shankar Verma.

Political parties vied with one another to promise the relocation in their manifestoes at the time of Assembly elections citing the heavy traffic congestion caused by as many as 300 lorries a day.

Last year, the Federation of All Trade and Industries' Association sought shifting of the Goods Shed out of the city and for creating a rail link for a few kilometres from either Perundurai or Ingur railway stations to the SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre.

According to the trade community, there will be significant reduction in freight charges if the Goods Shed is shifted, alongside cutting down traffic congestion in the city limits where heavy vehicles could enter and exit only from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The shifting of Goods Shed will well suit the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode that envisages connecting urban nodes passing through towns of Pasur, Modakurichi, Avalpoondurai, Perundurai, Nallampatti, Pallapalayam and Bhavani, with bridges across River Cauvery.

According to official sources, the proposal for shifting Goods Shed will take at least a few years for fructification. The process will start only after the green signal is given ultimately by the Railway Board, sources said.