Prisoner escapes from hospital

A 23-year-old youth who was arrested in an attempt to murder case escaped from the police from Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

Karnan of Veeraganur picked up a quarrel with his family members on November 8 for not arranging a marriage for him. The family members were insisting him to find a work first and then go for a marriage.

He stabbed his grandfather Kalian (60) and mother’s sister Kala (37). He set his hut on fire too.

Prison officials decided to provide treatment him at the Salem GH, as he was found to be disturbed.

On Wednesday, the police brought him to the hospital. Karnan ran away as they were waiting in queue to get medicines.