Planters seek support

more-in

Planters Association of Tamil Nadu has asked the State Government to accept cheques presented in favour of the respective District Collectors by the plantation employers to facilitate payment of wages to the workers of the plantations.

Suresh Jacob, president of the association, has said in a press release here that the demonetisation has caused several inconveniences in payment of wages to the plantation workers. Most of them live in the hilly rural areas and do not have easy access to banks. Even if the wages are paid to their accounts, they have to travel long distances to withdraw money from the ATMs as the plantations do not have ATMs.

With the current restrictions on withdrawal of cash, the governments of Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala have brought out a system where each plantation employer issues cheques in favour of the District Collector for the amount required to be paid as wages to the workers. The amount is withdrawn from the District Treasury and handed over to the employer, who in turn pays the wages to the workers. The Tamil Nadu Government should also adopt such a system, he said.

Meanwhile, the Akila Bharatha Mooththa Kudimakkal Matrum Pensionergal Koottamaipu has appealed to the State Government that the pension should be paid in one instalment by the district treasury or banks by the end of the month as there are several restrictions for withdrawal of cash from banks.