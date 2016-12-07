People continue to throng ATMs

more-in

Long queues were witnessed in front of a few ATMs that had cash in the city on Wednesday.

As banks were closed on December 3 and 4, cash were not available in the ATMs even on Saturday morning. On December 5, most of the ATMs ran dry within a few hours of cash getting filled.

Many said that they had to borrow money from their neighbours and friends to meet their basic needs, as banks were remaining closed on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, long queues could be seen outside the ATMs that were attached to banks.

Many said that non-availability of cash had caused much hardship to them as they were unable to purchase monthly provisions and pay house rent.

As the withdrawal limit in ATMs was Rs. 2,000, many had to approach banks to withdraw cash.

They wanted the withdrawal limit to be increased so that they need not come to the ATMs everyday.