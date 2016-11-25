States

Painting exhibition begins

Printing machines on display at Deiveegam Marriage Hall in Salem on Friday.  

A three-day exhibition on pre-press, printing, and allied machineries began at Deiveegam Marriage Hall here on Friday.

Organised by the South India Printers Association and Salem District Offset Printers Association, the exhibition aims at popularising the industry that has ample job and business opportunities.

More than 80 stalls are displaying machines used for printing, digital printers, cutting and folding machines, paper products, chemicals and consumables, packaging, converting products,and software used in the industry.

