Open bank accounts, workers told

The State Labour Department has directed all workers to open bank accounts to ensure cashless transactions.

The Labour Department conducted a meeting of the representatives of the workers employed with industrial units, petrol retail outlets, business establishments, motor workshops, silver anklet units, leaders of the unions of unorganised sector workers at the office of the deputy commissioner of labour in Salem on Wednesday.

P. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner of Labour, spoke.

Bank accounts were necessary for all employees working in all shops and commercial establishments, eateries, tea stalls, retail showrooms, and other outlets, said K.N. Mohan, Labour Inspector, Erode, said in a press release.

