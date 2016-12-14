New cathedral an architectural marvel

more-in

For those passing along Big Bazaar Street, the newly consecrated St.Michael's Cathedral is becoming a head turner not alone as an adobe of God, but also for its architectural beauty, partially replicating St. Peter's Basilica of Rome.

Even a non-believer who gets a look of the cathedral inside out will definitely admit that even minute parts of the new building has been built with at most detail.

Built in Gothic style similar to the old cathedral, it can accommodate 2,500 people at a time.

The 167-year-old old cathedral which could house barely 200 people was demolished in 2013.

“Believers wanted the new cathedral to be built like the old structure. The plan was finalised after getting the consent of laities and priests. We have maintained the huge bells belonging to the old cathedral which were brought from Italy. The paintings and stained glass works also adds to the Gothic appeal of the cathedral,” said Vicar General Fr. John Joseph Stanis.

The ground floor of the cathedral houses a huge hall, residences of vicar, assistant vicars and a crypt where bodies of eight former bishops of the Diocese of Copimbatore are buried. The first floor of the building houses 10,000 sq ft sitting area where prayer services are done.

“The entire interior of the church is decorated with wall paintings, mosaic works and stained glasses for windows. Each paintings were selected to suit with the construction of the church. The main alter is a size of 12 feet to remember the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ,” said vicar Fr. Maria John who supervised the construction.

Before entering the cathedral, one would see statues of Mary, St. Michael, and St. Joseph. A big statue of Jesus is placed between the two towers housing the bells. As one steps into the corridor, paintings on Jesus' birth, resurrection and Pentecost, the establishment of the church, welcome the visitor.

Inside the cathedral, glass paintings on important events in the Bible from Genesis adorn the left wall. Glass paintings on the right wall give a visual treat of seven holy sacraments. Below the glass paintings, the left and right walls share seven each paintings on the way of the cross along with life size portraits of saints associated with India – St. Theresa (Mother Theresa), St. Francis Xavier, St. Alphonsa and Blessed Devasahayam Pillai.

The dome of the cathedral above the alter has 20 paintings depicting the four mysteries of the holy rosary along with the portrait of mother Mary. The paintings get natural lighting in the day through glass windows.

Below the dome, specially design has been given to the floor which is called the 'womb of a church' where all seven sacraments including baptism, marriage, holy communion are performed. Back wall of the cathedral has paintings of the resurrection of Jesus, Road to Emmaus, Jesus appearing to Mary Magdalene and doubting St. Thomas believing resurrection of Jesus seeing his wounds.

The cathedral has idols of St. Michael on the left and Mary on the right below the raised portion housing alter. Ramps have been built on both sides in front of the cathedral for differently abled people.