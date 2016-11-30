Move to privatise steel plant criticised

more-in

Condemning the Union Government’s decision to privatise Salem Steel Plant, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF), staged a protest in front of Head Post Office in Suramangalam here on Wednesday.

District secretaries, N. Praveen Kumar (DYFI), R. Ramesh (AIYF), R. Velmurugan, DYFI, All India Deputy Secretary, participated.

The activists wore masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and placed an empty coffin in front of them. They said that the BJP-led government was keen on selling the properties of the people to a few private individuals for their development.

They blamed the Prime Minister for working for the welfare of the private business tycoons.

An altercation broke out between them and the police when placing a coffin was objected to.

The coffin was later removed and the protest continued.

They said that the disinvestment of steel plant will enable the private player to have a majority share and use the resources.

They said that a Union Minister said that the plant will not be disinvested, but later gave a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the government has accorded in-principle approval of strategic disinvestment of the plant.