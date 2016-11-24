Meeting on alternative forms of childcare

more-in

The government has come forward to provide economic support to those who provide foster care and the supervision and surveillance of foster care givers is entrusted with the District Child Protection Officer, said Girija Kumarbabu, general secretary of Indian Council for Child Welfare - Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a two-day consultation meeting, which District Collector T.N. Hariharan inaugurated here on Thursday on alternative forms of child care, Ms. Kumarbabu said foster care is not adopted much in India. It is a challenge to identify children who are in dire situations and to place them at the appropriate foster care family.

Chandradevi Thanikachalam, vice-president of the council, Tamil Nadu, spoke on the laws and legal regulations related to adoption procedures. At a panel discussion, held as part of the programme, experts elaborated on sponsorship support, adoption, and foster care methods.

The meeting, which is organised jointly by UNICEF and the council, will discuss about methods for effectively implementing the policies. Participants include District Child Protection officers, protection officers, probation officers, and child welfare committee members from 11 districts.