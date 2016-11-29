Medical scheme for conservancy workers

Coimbatore Corporation Special Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan (third left) releasing the logo ‘Healthy Kovai’ in Coimbatore on Tuesday

COIMBATORE: Confederation of Indian Industry’s Young Indians, Coimbatore, on Tuesday launched the ‘Healthy Kovai’ initiative at the Coimbatore Corporation. The first project in the two-year initiative will be a screening camp of conservancy workers for civic body, said S. Shri Kumaravelu.

In three Saturdays in December, the YI Coimbatore with support from a participating institution will screen the 2,700-odd workers at four camps a Saturday. After the workers are screened and their data made available to them, the participating hospitals will look at providing treatment for workers with health issues under various State Government schemes.

The corporation will play a role in helping the workers get benefits of the schemes.

Mr. Kumaravelu said that the idea to launch the initiative was the YI’s health vertical’s idea driven by S. Raja Sabapathy of Ganga Hospitals.

On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner launched the logo for Healthy Kovai in the presence of CII Coimbatore Zone Chairperson Nethra J.S. Kumar, Dr. Raja Sabapathy, and others.