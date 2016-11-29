Man held for selling pirated CDs

more-in

The police have arrested I. Riyaz (20) of Kumaran Nagar, Pollachi, on the charge of selling compact discs containing pirated prints of latest Tamil films.

Two held

ThePolice have arrested R. Senthilkumar (38) and R. Saraswathy (59) of Samanaickenpalayam on the charge of selling ganja. They were picked up from near Church Road on Monday afternoon. The police have seized 700 gm ganja from the two.

Sand seized

The police have arrested N. Manikandan of Meenatchipuram (35) and N. Udhayakumar (52) of Divansha Pudur on the charge of illegally transporting river sand to Kerala. They were held from near a college in Manakadavu. The police have registered a case against them under the Tamilnadu Mines and Mnerals Development Regulation Act.

Two killed

Murugan (27) of Thudiyalur Murugan Nagar was killed when the two-wheeler he was riding hit a lamp post in Sanganoor on Tuesday.

He sustained head injuries and died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Sureshkumar of Sengaliappan Nagar was killed when the two-wheeler he was riding hit another vehicle on Monday.

Car gutted

The car of Subbaiah, a resident of Edayarpalayam, was destroyed in a fire that broke out on Tuesday morning. He had parked the car near a school at Gandhi Park to go to a temple.

Case against three

A case has been registered Gowthaman, a resident of Pollachi, and his parents based on a complaint from his wife Palaniammal. She had alleged that her husband, and in-laws had taken away her gold jewellery and were harassing her demanding that she gave her consent for divorce. She had married Gowthaman three years ago after getting a divorce from her husband Moorthy.

Soon after wedding, Gowthaman mortgaged her jewellery weighing about 40 gm without her consent. When she objected to it, he had assaulted her. She had sustained head injuries and reported the incident to the police who had arrested Gowthaman.

On securing bail, he had approached her along with his parents and was harassing her for divorce.