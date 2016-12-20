Man ends life

more-in

Youth found dead

Venkata Azhwar (29), a native of Vaidyalingam Road, Old Pallavaram in Chennai, was found dead inside the toilet of a room in a lodge here on Tuesday.

He was working as a teacher in an African country.

After landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport, he came to Coimbatore, and took a room in a lodge in front of the railway station here. The police have recovered poison, soft drink, and sweets from the room.

