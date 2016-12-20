States

Man ends life

more-in

Youth found dead

Venkata Azhwar (29), a native of Vaidyalingam Road, Old Pallavaram in Chennai, was found dead inside the toilet of a room in a lodge here on Tuesday.

He was working as a teacher in an African country.

After landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport, he came to Coimbatore, and took a room in a lodge in front of the railway station here. The police have recovered poison, soft drink, and sweets from the room.

Those having suicide tendencies shall contact 'Sneha' helpline at 044-24640050.

Post a Comment
More In States
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2016 11:03:59 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/states/Man-ends-life/article16913284.ece

© The Hindu