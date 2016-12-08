Lights planned along railway tracks

more-in

In an effort to save elephants from being hit by trains on the Madukkarai-Walayar stretch, the Forest Department will install heavy-duty lights at major spots on an experimental basis.

The department officials on Thursday operated floodlights at two major spots to check the efficacy of the system.

M. Senthil Kumar, Forest Range Officer of Madukkarai, said that the department has identified ten spots along the stretch where floodlights will be fixed on trees.

“The lights will help loco pilots have a clear view of the railway tracks at night. The lights will also help watchers of the department who are conducting night patrol along the tracks. Though the watchers are given LED torches, they cannot ensure visibility beyond 100m,” said Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said that the department had already installed 18 cameras along two lines on the stretch.

Eleven watchers are currently on night patrol along the two lines between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

When elephants are sighted they alert the railway station from where the information will be passed on to loco pilots to control the speed of the train.