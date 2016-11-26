Judge visits slaughterhouses

more-in

R. Premkumar, a convenor of a State level committee to monitor slaughterhouses and report on measures needed for their improvement, visited the slaughterhouse in Khandal here on Saturday.

The former district judge had already visited another abattoir in Coonoor, and would visit two more at Kotagiri, and Gudalur.

T. Kalaivani, Designated Food Safety Officer of The Nilgiris, and D. Shivakumar, Food Safety Officer, and other officials from the Animal Husbandry Department are accompanying him.