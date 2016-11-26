States

Judge visits slaughterhouses

more-in

R. Premkumar, a convenor of a State level committee to monitor slaughterhouses and report on measures needed for their improvement, visited the slaughterhouse in Khandal here on Saturday.

The former district judge had already visited another abattoir in Coonoor, and would visit two more at Kotagiri, and Gudalur.

T. Kalaivani, Designated Food Safety Officer of The Nilgiris, and D. Shivakumar, Food Safety Officer, and other officials from the Animal Husbandry Department are accompanying him.

Post a Comment
More In States
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 10:11:31 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/states/Judge-visits-slaughterhouses/article16707092.ece

© The Hindu