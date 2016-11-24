Jallikattu: fair planned in Delhi

more-in

Conservationists of Kangayam cattle species from here will organise a fair at New Delhi to explain ways to revive jallikattu by amending laws amendments.

Union Ministers, and various department officials would be invited for the event.

The role played by traditional cattle-oriented sports like jallikattu, and rekla in conserving native cows and bulls will be explained using well documented pictures, materials, historic details, and expert views.

“Unless Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is amended by inserting a new clause in Section 2 and mention the name of traditional sports held State-wise where Indian bull breeds could be used, any number of petitions seeking revival of jallikattu filed under the present context could get dismissed in the court,” said Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, trustee of Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation (SKCRF), and the Biodiversity Conservation Council of India.

According to him, the petition seeking revival of traditional sports like jallikattu and rekla were getting rejected because the bulls and oxen had been classified under ‘wild animals’ in the ‘Performing Animals’ list under the said Act since 2012.

Similarly, the need for an addition to Section 22 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to ensure that there was no restriction of Indian cattle breeds in any of the traditional/cultural sports.

“Only when cultural sports are revived, people will be enthused to rear bulls of native species,” said Mr. Kartikeya.

Both the organisations have completed the documentation of materials meant for the Delhi fair.