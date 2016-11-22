Hindu organisations observe a fast

more-in

Members of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Munnani and other Hindu organisations observed a fast here on Tuesday in protest against the threat to life of their leaders, and the failure to arrest the murderers of Hindu Munnani leader Sasikumar.

The organisations’ leaders said that the Hindu leaders continued to face threats, the latest being attempts by unidentified men on motorcycle to trace BJP district vice-president ‘Vellanaipatti’ Vellingiri.

To date the police had failed to arrest those behind the murder of Sasikumar. Lands belonging to Hindu temples were being encroachment upon; poor, vulnerable Hindus were being converted to other faiths; and idols were being smuggled out of the country in Tamil Nadu.

In the Nilgiris district, Hindu leaders observed a fast.

In Tirupur, members of BJP, Hindu Munnani, VHP, and RSS observed a fast here on Tuesday.

BJP State executive member K.C.M.B. Srinivasan came down heavily on the police stating that they failed to protect the people and also could not detect the cases.