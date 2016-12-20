Highest number of accidents occurred along Sulur stretch

more-in

Sulur remains to be the most accident prone area with the highest number of fatal accidents reported this year.

Till December, 92 fatal accidents, and 206 non fatal accidents were reported at the Sulur Police Station. Though 105 people were killed in various accidents reported at Sulur in 2015, the number of accidents occurred this year is higher than those reported at other police stations in Coimbatore rural.

R.V. Ramyabharathi, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, told The Hindu on Tuesday that Pappampatti Pirivu and Chinthamani Pudur on Trichy Road witnessed the most number of deadly accidents reported at the Sulur Police Station.

The main reason is speeding and lack of road width. As it is a national highway, there is no permanent solution to control speeding like fixing speed breakers,” said Ms. Ramyabharathi.

About 92 deaths occurred at Sulur while it was 40 each at Thudiyalur and Annur police stations.

The police launched a drive to prevent more accidents. Around 2,500 cases were registered for drunken driving this year, and 3,800 were fined.

The police have booked 28,000 people for not using helmet while driving, and 30,000 for other traffic offences, said Ms. Ramyabharathi.

She said that a proposal has been sent to the State Government to procure 30 speed radar guns for each police station to bring speeding under control.

These radars can generate a printout on the speed of the vehicle.

A meeting with highways authorities will be held to chalk out measures to prevent accidents in Sulur area, she said.