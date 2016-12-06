Goa to encourage cashless transactions, but no curbs on cash: Parsekar

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Monday tried to downplay the “cashless State economy ” slogan and dispel people’s apprehensions.

“We want to encourage cashless transactions as much as possible, but that does not mean cash will be banned,” Mr. Parsekar said. He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Yuva Sanvaad Yojana, a scheme under which the government and Vodafone will provide the youth barrier-free access to digital platforms and internet.

In reply to a question, the chief minister said that if needed, the government may set up a mechanism for disposal of grievances and cyber-financial crimes.

Notices to State officials

The Goa State Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the State Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, directing them to appear before the panel on December 9 in connection with a petition filed by activist-lawyer Aires Rodrigues. The petition is against a circular issued by the Commercial Taxes Department to make all business activity in the State cashless.