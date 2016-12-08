Goa police seize new notes worth Rs. 1.05 cr.

more-in

The North Goa Police on Wednesday detained two persons carrying Rs. 70 lakh in new currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination.

Karthick Kashyap, Superintendent of Police and head of the Crime Branch, added that the police had seized a toal Rs 1.05 crore in new currency notes in separate raids on Wednesday.

He said that Ramesh Narvekar and one Siddhu were detained after they were caught ferrying Rs. 70 lakh on a scooter in the jurisdiction of the Porvorim police station in North Goa. “The Income Tax department has been informed and the source of the new notes is being verified by them. The duo has been detained and is being interrogated,” Mr. Kashyap said.

He said that in an earlier raid on Wednesday, the Crime Branch had seized Rs.35 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes at Ponda in South Goa.