Free coaching class

The District Employment Exchange here will conduct free coaching classes for the benefit of the candidates who have applied for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group I examinations from November 25.

Experts from different fields will handle the classes daily. Besides, the course material, the model question papers will also be given to the participants free of cost during the coaching schedule.

Interested candidates can register their names at the District Employment Exchange by producing the proof of application submitted, employment exchange card, copy of the ration card, passport size photo either in person on by post, an official press release issued here on Tuesday said.

The TNPSC Group I examinations are scheduled on February 19.