Food safety officer threatened

more-in

The police have registered a case against two persons who attempted to extort money from a food safety officer by threatening to publish reports against him. The police said that they had registered the case against Kannan and Karthik kannan based on a complaint from the officer, K. Chandran. The two had sought Rs. 1 lakh, the police added.

Tahsildar killed

Tahsildar Krishnamoorthy (46) who was working at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore, was killed in an accident involving his two-wheeler and a goods auto rickshaw near Athupalam on Tuesday morning. He died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Case against two

The police have registered a case against Hakkim and Jayaram, both goldsmiths, on the charges of stealing gold weighing 476 gm. The police said that their boss R. Madheswaran had given them the gold to be delivered to a customer but the two escaped with it.

Woman killed

E. Kalamani (45) of CTC Medu, Anna Nagar, Pollachi, on Monday succumbed to injuries she had sustained in an accident that took place on Sunday night near the Vadakkipalayam Junction on the Coimbatore-Pollachi Road. The police said that he was thrown out of the vehicle when the autorickshaw driver M. Sivakumar (33) lost control of the vehicle.

Workers robbed

Unidentified persons robbed two mobile phones from A. Aarish (28) of Kuniamuthur when he and his friends were moving a welding machine from one vehicle to another near a factory close to Veidehi falls in Alandurai Police Station limits on Sunday. The police said that the four unidentified persons who were in two motorcycles went to the spot, claimed to be policemen, picked up quarrel and then robbed the phones.