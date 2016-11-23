Facility for pensioners

more-in

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Organisation has launched ‘Jeevan Pramaan,’ an Aadhar based online submission of life certificate / non-remarriage certificate for all the pensioners who are receiving pension under the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 / EPS 1971.

Under this initiative a pensioner can digitally provide life certificate to authorities for continuity of pension every year instead of requiring presenting oneself physically or through physical life certificate / non-remarriage certificate issued by the specified authority.

The proposed digital certification will do away with the requirement of pensioner having to submit a physical life certificate / non-remarriage certificate to the pension disbursement bank branch, said a press release of A. P. Unnikrishnan, Assistant PF Commissioner (pension), here on Wednesday.

The release asked the pensioners to submit their life certificate /non-remarriage certificate through Jeevan Pramaan (Digital Life Certificate at the following centres:

EPF Office, Sub-Regional Office, Salem; District Office – EPF Organisation, Income Tax building first floor, 21. Gandhiji road, Erode; District Office – EPF Organisation, 35/A, No. 107 West Link Road, Cooperative Colony, Krishnagiri; all pension disbursement bank branches (State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and ICICI); 200 approved common service centre of TNeGA (Tamil Nadu E-governance agency).

The pensioners should produce the documents of Pension Payment Order (PPO) number, bank pass book, Aadhar card copy, mobile number for one time pass word.

The release said that the pension from January 2017 will be stopped if the pensioners failed to submit life certificate / non-remarriage certificate in time.