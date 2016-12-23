Encroachments removed

more-in

The Revenue and the Public Works Department (PWD) officials removed the encroachments in the Thoalsampatti lake near Omalur for the on Thursday.

Tholasampatti lake with a water spread area of about 100 acres is a major water body of the district. Some people have encroached the dry water spread area and constructed tiled houses. A few others converted the dry bed into fields and were raising crops for many years.

The PWD authorities served notice on all those who had encroached into the water body to remove the encroachments on their own, failing which it warned that action will be taken to forcibly remove them from the site.

A joint team of the officials of the PWD and Revenue department launched the work of removing the encroachments on Thursday. The authorities demolished some of the tiled houses using equipments. When some people opposed the move, the police pacified them.