Encroachments prevents school’s expansion plans

Wide-scale encroachments and lack of adequate enthusiasm shown by authorities to carry out eviction over the years are proving to be a hurdle in the infrastructure expansion and possible upgrading of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Uthukuli.

The institution was built in the pre-Independence era on a nearly two-acre expanse, which was assigned in the revenue record as for ‘school’ and ‘vandipettai’ (ie for parking horse-pulled carts which came to nearby railway station).

However, the dwellings, thatched structures and other types of encroachments have occupied sizeable chunk of the assigned land now.

Presently, some of the academic blocks badly needed repair. An academic block has even been remaining closed for two years due to weak interiors. Adequate numbers of toilets are not there for the nearly 400 students studying.

With little initiatives coming from the official side to remove encroachments, the school management committee constituted involving representatives of different segments of society and Parent-Teacher Association in the school have recently decided to fight for the retrieval of the land from encroachers.

“We have petitioned tahsildar of Uthukli seeking the revenue department to re-survey the land and remove the encroachments at the earliest. If adequate response did not come, we will move legally,” said C. Natesan, a member of the school management committee and also a retired head master of another Panchayat union school in the nearby locality.

R. Kumar of CPI(M), an alumnus of the school and also the former Uthukuli Town Panchayat chairman, told that during his administration six years back, steps were initiated to relocate the people who built houses encroaching into the land by identifying another locality for rehabilitation.

“However, some external influences torpedoed our efforts at the last minute even though we had earlier convinced revenue officials about the need to get back the land for the school,” he alleged.