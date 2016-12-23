States

Digital display board restored

USEFUL: The digital display board is back in front of Erode Junction after a gap  

The railways has restored the digital display board at the entrance of Erode Junction in recent weeks, much to the relief of passengers.

In the absence of the board, announcements made over public address system was the only way for passengers approaching the station to know about the arrival and departure timings of trains at the four platforms.

Unlike in several other main stations, passengers at Erode Junction are required to walk for about five minutes in the subway and on stairs to reach the platform and hence the utility of the digital display board is more here. For, passengers will not have to rush unnecessarily when there is enough time for departure of the trains they intend to board.

The digital display board was removed a few months back understandably for repair works.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2016 9:16:53 PM

