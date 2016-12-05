Demand for swiping gadgets rises

more-in

The demand for Point of Sale (PoS) terminals is reportedly soaring post demonetisation.

Lead District Manager S. Sundaramoorthy said that the the banks in district had asked for nearly 3,000 PoS terminals from their head offices.

He added that the gadgets would be supplied to the ‘current account’ holders of various banks who were mainly traders and businessmen.

“Though the gadget will be distributed free-of-cost, rental charges and commissions will be levied by the banks,” he said.