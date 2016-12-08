De-addiction centre sanctioned for Tirupur

more-in

The Health Department officials have geared up to set up a de-addiction centre at the District Headquarters hospital.

It will be the first comprehensive dedicated facility of the kind in the government sector in the district.

Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services M. Vijayakumar told The Hindu that the centre would have 30 beds in the centre to treat patients in a holistic manner by extending both psychological and medication supports.

According to official sources, the facility gains significance considering the fact that the liquor sales and consumption is very high across Tirupur district.

The annual turnover from liquor sales through TASMAC-run outlets in the district in 2015 was Rs. 1,400 crore.

The dedicated de-addiction centre was expected to use the services of four psychiatrists and two clinical psychologists who are presently posted in district headquarters.

Since most of the tipplers are from economically poor background, the free de-addiction facilities in the government sector would come in handy for them.

In the private sector, psychologists and psychiatrists charge considerable fees for every interaction sessions they hold with the patients which has been a deterrent for poor people to take professional help, said government doctors.