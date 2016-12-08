DNAs of three ‘Dr. Death’ victims match kin’s samples

more-in

The DNA samples of three victims of alleged serial killer Santosh Pol and his accomplice Jyoti Mandre have matched with those of their relatives, officials said here on Wednesday.

Criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam will be the special public prosecutor in the case, Satara Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil said.

The high-profile case had created a sensation last August after Pol, who earned the moniker of ‘Dr. Death’, allegedly confessed to committing the murders.

“The DNA samples of Mangala Jedhe, Nathmal Bhandari and Jagabai Pol have tested positive at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Pune,” Senior Inspector Vinayak Vetal of the Wai police station said. Vetal said the samples of the remaining two victims have not been sent for testing, while nobody is available to provide samples for the sixth victim, Salma Sheikh, who was an orphan.

Mr. Vetal has been investigating the case for the past five months. He said police have filed three charge sheets so far against the two accused. The remaining three charge sheets are expected to be submitted later this month. Regular court hearings in the cases are likely to start around February, he said.

Pol, 41, who operated as a doctor despite not being qualified as one, and Mandre, 25, have been accused of luring and killing at least six persons, including five women. They allegedly killed their victims with lethal injections, robbed them of gold and later buried the bodies at Pol’s farmhouse, about 13 km from Wai.

The duo’s victims included Surekha Kisan Chikane, killed on May 20, 2003; Vanita Narhari Gaikwad, killed on August 12, 2006; Jagabai Laxman Pol, killed on August 13, 2010; Nathmal Dhanaji Bhandari, killed on December 7, 2015; Salma Shaikh, killed on January 17, 2016; and Mangal Jedhe, killed on June 16, 2016.

Forensic and chemical analyses of lethal injections used to kill the victims are awaited.

Police said Pol stole thes injections from Ghotawadekar Hospital in Wai, where he was once in charge of the intensive care unit. Wai police had raided the hospital, run by Dr. Vidyadhar Ghotawadekar, and seized several medical records and documents.

Several jewellers and traders from Wai and surrounding areas were questioned after Pol revealed he ran a Ponzi scheme.

Pol was arrested from Mumbai on August 11 after the police launched a probe into the mysterious disappearance of Mangal Jedhe, president of the Maharashtra Purva Prathmik Shikshika Sevika Sangh, on June 16. Pol confessed to the killing of six people, revealed the role of his alleged accomplice Mandre, and how they killed their victims and buried them at his farmhouse and planted saplings on the graves.

Said to be an ‘electro-homoeopath’, Pol practised at some Wai hospitals and at his farmhouse, around 175 km south of Mumbai, near the twin hill stations of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani. — IANS