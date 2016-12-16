Change attitude, differently abled tells officials

more-in

Passage of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014, which aims at securing and enhancing the rights and entitlements of disabled persons, in the Rajya Sabha has ushered in a relief to the disadvantaged sections of society.

While the Bill stipulating up to two- year jail term, and a maximum fine of Rs. 5 lakh for discriminating against the differently abled is a welcome development, reservations in job must have been enhanced to 5 per cent instead of 4 per cent from the current level of 3 per cent, said S.Durairaj, president of Erode District Differently-abled Persons Welfare Association.

The types of disabilities have been increased from existing seven to 21 to include mental illness, autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and chronic neurological conditions. The increase in reservation ought to have been proportionate, Mr. Durairaj said.

At the local level, a change in the attitude on the part of officials is what the differently-abled in the district have been looking towards for long.

There have, of course, been some positive responses to their basic demands.

The railways has, for instance, responded to by providing parking facilities and user-friendly toilets, and has promised lift facility and battery cars at platforms.

But the toilets meant for the differently abled at other places are in pathetic conditions.

Only one of the two user-friendly toilets at the main bus stand is usable.

The other toilets at the district court complex, the Collectorate complex, the taluk office and government headquarters hospital are kept locked all the time and never maintained at all, Mr. Durairaj said.