Become entrepreneurs, youth told

The district administration has asked educated unemployed youth to use the benefits of various schemes provided by government, and start new small scale and medium sized industrial units that create employment for many.

District Collector V. Sampath in a press release here has said that the District Industries Centre was providing incentives and assistance to start new units.

In 2015-16, Rs. 76.25 lakh was provided as subsidy to 15 micro manufacturing enterprises, Rs. 7 lakh was provided as power tariff subsidy to 15 units, and Rs. 7 lakh was provided as subsidy on VAT to 23 units.

Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, 36 units were started with a grant of Rs. 60 lakh.

Under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme programme, 151 units were started with a grant of Rs. 1.26 crore in the district.

T. Sithaiyan of Panankattur village in Omalur Taluk who had completed B.A. English and History through correspondence obtained a loan of Rs. 4.96 lakh under the programme. He got a subsidy of Rs. 1.24 lakh, and is running a polyester and silver woven fabric manufacturing unit at his house for the last one year.