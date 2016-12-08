States

Barn owl, snakes rescued

more-in

Animal lovers on Thursday rescued a barn owl, a Dumeril’s black headed snake, and a rat snake from different parts of the district.

Sanjay R., a volunteer of Save Our Snakes, rescued the female barn owl from Periyar Nagar near Puliyakulam after being alerted by a local resident. The bird had an injury on its right leg after being attacked by crows.

Mr. Sanjay said that the owl was otherwise healthy.

The rat snake was rescued from a house at Sivaram Nagar, near Sungam.

Mr. Sanjay said that both were handed over to Forest Department officials at Madukkarai.

The Dumeril’s black headed snake was rescued by a local resident in Madukkarai. The officials said that the non-venomous snake was rarely sighted.

Both the snakes were released into Madukkarai forests.

The owl will be released into forest after the injury is completely cured.

Post a Comment
More In States
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2016 11:59:18 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/states/Barn-owl-snakes-rescued/article16778664.ece

© The Hindu