AIADMK, DMK activists come to blows

AIADMK and DMK activists on Saturday almost came to blows in Rathinapuri during a function organised to pay homage to Jayalalithaa.

According to AIADMK sources, the DMK secretary for Ward 48, Selvamani, foul mouthed the Jayalalithaa.

Surya, a member of AIADMK’s youth wing questioned it leading to verbal abuse.

Surya informed R. Prabhakaran, a former Councillor, who came there with some others and questioned Selvamani’s behaviour.

They started shouting slogans praising Jayalalithaa too.

The DMK sources said that when Mr. Prabhakaran had invited Selvamani on Friday to participate in a function to pay homage to Jayalalithaa. But he declined.

On Saturday, Mr. Prabhakaran and Mr. Selvamani had a war of words.

A little later, the AIADMK activists led by Mr. Prabhakaran went to the DMK party office on Jeevanandham Road, threw out workers Kennedy and Mohan and shouted slogans against DMK leaders. The DMK activists gathered in strength and shouted slogans against the AIADMK leaders.

And when Mr. Surya lodged a false complaint with the police, the DMK too lodged a complaint against the ruling party members, the DMK sources said.

The police said that an inquiry was on.