States

173 houses demolished

SHOCK EFFECT: A resident of an unauthorised structure breaks down as the Public Works Department remove encroachments from the water body at Kathirampatti, near Nasiyanur, in Erode.  

Backed by police, the Revenue and Public Works Departments razed to ground 173 houses, and three temples in an encroachment eviction drive along Perumpallam Odai at Kathirampatti on Monday.

The operation was carried out as directed by High Court based on representations made by farmers’ associations. The PWD had served notices on the occupants.

The Revenue Department had provided them land for relocation at Nallagoundenpalayam, near Chithode.

Only 50 households could be vacated.

On Monday, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Narmada Devi led a team of officials to supervise the demolition. Security was provided by about 100 police personnel.

