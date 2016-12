more-in

The AIADMK unit in Karnataka has passed a resolution stating that V.K. Sasikala should become the Chief Minister before being elected as general secretary of the party.

Pugazhendhi, secretary of the Karnataka State unit, said that Mrs. Sasikala had stood by the late Jayalithaa during the disproportionate assets case.

Mrs. Sasikala was with Jayalithaa for 33 years, and hence she should lead the State, Mr. Pugazhendhi said.