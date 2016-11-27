‘Roll back raise in water charges’

more-in

The People Rights for Anti-Corruption Movement has asked the City Municipal Corporation to roll back the water charges that it had raised recently.

A resolution at the district committee meeting held recently said that the corporation had increased the water charges for commercial establishments, hotels, eateries, lodges, and tea shops from Rs. 12,000 per annum to Rs. 48,000 per annum.

The association strongly condemns the three-fold raise in water charges and wanted the corporation to roll back the raise, the resolution said.

The association wanted the civic body to fix nominal rent and lease charges for shops in the corporation-owned commercial complexes that was raised in an unacceptable manner.

The movement wanted mosquito menace to be controlled, distribute protected drinking water evenly to all the residents in 60 Wards and initiate action against corporation officials who seek bribe for completing the works.

A resolution called for appointing an IAS officer to carry out the day-to-day administration of the corporation so that development schemes were implemented in an effective way.

Another resolution said that the condition of roads in the city were so bad and should be re-layed at the earliest. District president R. Maideen participated.