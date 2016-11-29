‘Remove encroachments on tribal land’

more-in

Tribal land retrieval group, Untouchability Eradication Front and various affiliate organisations of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, Adi Tamilar Katchi, and Social Justice Front staged a protest in Semmedu village in Perur taluk on Tuesday against encroachment of tribal land.

Around 1,000 protesters led by P.R. Natarajan, a former MP, U. Vasuki, AIDWA leader, entered the 44 acres in the village to claim possession of the land. The police removed them from the land.

Revenue Department officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer S. Madhuranthagi promised action in 15 days.

The officials told them that they would verify the last 25 years’ records for the 44 acres and if there were encroachments, they would initiate action. They would also explore the possibility of initiating action against those who had encroached on seven of the 44 acres, where status quo was ordered in a similar meeting in 2006.

The protesters claimed that the land belonged to the government and was meant to be distributed to tribal people.