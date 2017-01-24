‘Goa remote-controlled by Parrikar’

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is running the Goa government with a remote control, said Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane on Tuesday.

Mr. Rane, an MLA since 1972, made the remarks at a press conference at the Congress headquarters here while disapproving the statement by BJP chief Amit Shah if Mr. Parrikar does not return as Chief Minister, he will rule Goa from Delhi.

“This statement is not good for democracy because Mr. Parrikar is the Defence Minister of the country. By not attending to his duties he will do disservice to the country,” said Mr. Rane. “Moreover, we are not a Union Territory, we are a full-fledged State in the Indian Union. People are matured and the State is developed. He is already the State with a remote. Let him contest the election and then rule the State.”

Mr. Rane, who is contesting the Assembly election from the Poriem constituency for the 10th consecutive time, said the Congress would win the maximum seats in the February 4 elections.

He said discriminating against any person over their food habits was against fundamental rights. Mr. Rane in an indirect attack on “the beef ban brigade” said a few people in the country do not realise that “one person’s poison could be other’s food. You know what I mean!” Mr. Rane said, “Eating food of one’s choice is a fundamental right. Tomorrow, somebody will say don’t eat chicken.”