‘Constitute new pay commission’

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) has urged the State Government to take steps for setting up the VIII Pay Commission with immediate effect.

A resolution was adopted at the 11th annual district conference of the association held in the city on Saturday. Another resolution called upon the government to set up Vishaka committees to check sexual harassment of women in work places in all the government offices.

Referring to the ongoing currency crisis, the conference asked the government to pay salary to the government employees for November and December in cash.

The association asked the government to do away with the new pension scheme, provide 20 per cent interim relief, and construct a sub-way from the Collectorate to the government hospital.

P. Panneerselvam, district president of the CITU; A. Kaliaperumal, general secretary of the Insurance Employees Association; E. Gopal of BSNL Employees Association; M. Murugesan, State secretary of the Tamil Nadu All Pensioners Association, and others spoke.

P. Rajkumar and S. Chellasamy, district secretaries of the association, who attained superannuation, were felicitated at the conference.

The following were elected office-bearers of the district unit: S. Murugaperumal (president); S. K. Ramachandran, M. Rani, Kumaresan, and V. Selvam, (vice-presidents); E. Govindaraj (secretary): Arthanari, Deivajothi, Suresh, and Selvam (joint secretaries); and A. Selvam (treasurer).