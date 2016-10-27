‘It is aimed at keeping media and public attention away from failures of Akhilesh govt.’

The BJP on Wednesday described the fratricidal war within the first family of the Samajwadi Party, the Yadavs, as a “high voltage drama” aimed at keeping the media and public attention away from the “failures” of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“Akhilesh has failed on all fronts. The high voltage drama we are all seeing is a scripted event done to ensure that the media and public do not pay attention to his failures,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

He said if the BJP was elected to power in the coming Assembly polls in the State, the party would probe the scams that had taken place under the watch of the previous SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments.

“This had not been done by either of these parties when they came to power, and they have demonstrated a tendency to protect each other’s graft,” he said.

Mr. Sharma mentioned a High Court order, which criticised the U.P. government for not taking adequate preventive health measures, to make his point that while the State’s health status had gone down, the “wealth of Yadav clan and Mayawati and her kin has gone up.”

“The health of U.P. continues to decline. But the condition of families ruling the SP, the BSP and the Congress is good. Their wealth is increasing,” he said.

Giving details, he said there was a shortage of 1,288 primary health centres and only 2,905 were available in the State. Against the requirement of 3,092 specialist doctors only 484 were available and out of 20,521 sub centres, health workers were not present in 14,291, he added.

While across the country the average load on a hospital was of 61,000 people, in U.P. it was 2.5 lakh, he said.