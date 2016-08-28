According to the Union Territory Act, 1963, the Lt. Governor is deemed to be the virtual ruler of the Territory in the administrative, financial and legislative spheres through powers. D. Ramabathiran, former District Judge, says the Constitutional scheme and the laws regulating the administration of Puducherry and the Rules made thereunder with Constitutional competence clearly delineate and regulate the functions of the constitutional authorities.

“No one can encroach into the domain of the other. Rather, the duties and functions required of one cannot be performed by the other, even if it is desired,” he said.

“For all practical purposes, the role of the Chief Minister is only advisory in character and the advice tendered by him is not binding on the L-G in Puducherry,” said M. Ramadass, former MP. The Chief Minister derives his powers from Section 44 of the Act and Chapter III of the Rules of Business. He has the power along with other Members of the Legislative Assembly to enact laws with respect to any one of the matters enumerated in the State or Concurrent List, though the laws become operational only after the consent of the L-G or the President as the case may be.