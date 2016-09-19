The leaders were expelled from the party for their “derogatory remarks” against the party supremo, “anti-party activities” and “indiscipline.”

As an empowered uncle strikes back at his nephew, the axe continues to fall on those in the Akhilesh Yadav camp. A day after he expelled an MLC, the nephew of his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party state president Shivpal Yadav on Monday expelled seven top youth leaders of the party—three MLCs part of Akhilesh Yadav’s core group and four heads of frontal organizations.

In an order issued by Mr. Shivpal Yadav, he said the leaders were expelled from the party for their “derogatory remarks” against the party supremo, “anti-party activities” and “indiscipline.”

The sacked MLCs were Sanjay Lathar, Sunil Singh Yadav, better known as ‘Sunil Sajan’ and Anand Bhadauria, considered part of team Akhilesh. Mohammad Ebad, State president Mulayam Singh youth bridage, Brijesh Yadav, State president Yuvajan Sabha, Gaurav Dubey, national president Mulayam Singh youth bridage and Digvijay Singh Dev, State president Samajwadi Chhatra sabha, the students’ wing, were also expelled.

The leaders were part of the group that had converged at the SP headquarters on Saturday, shouting slogans and carrying placard demanding Akhilesh Yadav’s re-installation as party State head. The defiance by so many activists, somewhat unheard in the SP, invited the wrath of the supremo, leading Akhilesh Yadav to convince his supporters to withdraw protest. However, as recent developments show, disciplinary action has begun.

In protest, many youth office-bearers of the party submitted their resignations after the sacking of the seven leaders by Shivpal Yadav.

On Sunday, within hours of taking over the office and warning party workers against factionalism, Mr. Shivpal Yadav sacked Arvind Pratap Yadav, the nephew of Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav. Mr. Ramgopal is the cousin of both Mulayam and Shivpal and backs Akhilesh Yadav in the internal tussle in the family. Mr. Arvind Pratap was elected unopposed to the UP legislative council earlier this year. A former pradhan from Etawah’s Saifai block, Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, was also expelled for anti-party activities and indiscipline on Sunday.

Part of Akhilesh Yadav’s coterie, Mr. Sunil Sajan and Mr. Anand Bhadauria fell into the cross-fire last December after they were expelled for “anti-party” activities during the zila panchayat elections. The decision was taken at the behest of Shivpal who even made the announcement, even though the State president was Akhilesh Yadav. A miffed Akhilesh Yadav then gave a miss to the inaugural ceremony of the Saifai Mahotsav, the annual jamboree held in the ancestral village of the Yadavs. The two were later re-instated and elected MLCs.